NIST Issues Updated Guidance on Secure Mobile Device Deployment

That the National Institute of Standards and Technology has updated its security guidelines intended to help agencies ensure safety in deploying mobile devices, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

Gemma Howell, and information technology security engineer at NIST and co-author of the revised guidelines, told the publication that the original framework covers subject areas such as threats, device characteristics, security tools and deployment procedures.

The updated guidelines now include risk assessment operations and detailed steps that agencies must take throughout the device deployment lifecycle.

“This is really focused on device-side threats, considerations and things you can do on the device,” she said. “What we want folks to be aware of are the many changes in the industry and the solutions available to them to help secure their mobile devices that are being used during this telework time to access their enterprise resources.”

NIST will accept public feedback on the new guidelines through June 26.