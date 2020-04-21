Oracle Secures FedRAMP High Authorization to Support Government Customers, Data; Tamara Greenspan Quoted

Oracle has announced that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure-Government Cloud has achieved FedRAMP High Authorization to support government customers and data, the company reported on Tuesday.

"Government customers rely on Oracle Cloud to run their most critical workloads. With FedRAMP High and Impact Level 5 authorizations, we are able to support the highest levels of security standards for unclassified workloads across local, state, and federal government, as well as the Department of Defense," said Scott Twaddle, vice president, Regulated Markets, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

With the authorization, Oracle will enable state, local and federal government customers using Oracle to modernize technology and meet increasing productivity goals and standards. In addition to the company’s government customers, more than 1,000 public sector organizations globally have utilized Oracle's advanced technologies.

The company has reached the highest level of FedRAMP Authorization and DISA Impact Level 5 provisional (IL5 PATO) authorizations. The authorization will enable Oracle Cloud to provide government customers with the advanced standards of security necessary to protect the federal government's data.

Oracle's Government Cloud is ideal for mission-critical workloads like financials and other back office applications, as well as newer workloads such as simulations, machine learning and cloud native applications.

Oracle's U.S. Government Cloud regions will also offer Oracle Cloud services, including compute (CPU and GPU virtual machine and bare metal), storage (block, object, and archive storage, including new immutable object storage capabilities), database and exadata cloud services, FastConnect, identity and access management, key management service and load balancer.

In addition to the FedRAMP High and IL5 PATO authorizations, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure-Government Cloud has achieved a variety of certifications to advance security standards to its customers, including SOC, ISO, PCI, and HIPAA. The third-party assurance programs prove Oracle's commitment to security of public sector customers.

Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud was developed with a particular focus on addressing government cloud needs with capabilities including strong encryption, in-depth auditing and robust security controls and tools. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure-Government Cloud will provide customers with advanced technology, including machine learning-enabled applications, integrated security tools, automated analytics and Oracle Autonomous Database.

"In addition, with sponsorship from a U.S. government agency, Oracle is in the process of providing several classified Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions to support the most sensitive workloads. This investment will soon bring the cost, performance, and security benefits of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to the defense and intelligence communities for our customers' workloads at all classification levels," Twaddle added.

Prior to Oracle’s announcement of the company’s FedRAMP High authorization, Oracle’s cloud applications recently achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization in Feb. 2020.

“FedRAMP Authorization for Oracle Cloud Applications is a critical step in meeting the growing demands and compliance requirements of our public sector customers,” said Tamara Greenspan, group vice president of Oracle’s public sector division.

Oracle will also enhance its cloud services and applications through achieving best-in-class security, high-end scalability, strong performance and advanced integration capabilities.

“By achieving this authorization, we are able to help the Federal Government tap into our complete and innovative cloud applications suite to not just keep pace, but stay ahead of the evolving business and technology landscape,” added Greenspan.

In addition to the FedRAMP Authorization, Oracle Cloud Applications has also achieved Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Department of Defense in November.

With IL4, Oracle can now offer its software as a service cloud suite to additional government agencies within the DoD community. Since the authorization was granted, the DoD has selected Oracle Human Capital Management Cloud to help transform its HR operations in support of 900K civilian employees.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.