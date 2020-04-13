Orlando Figueredo Named VP of Business Development for Perspecta

Orlando Figueredo, formerly vice president of Operations for Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), has joined Perspecta as the vice president of Business Development for its Intelligence group, the company announced on Monday.

Figueredo will be responsible for all business development activities for the group, including developing a robust pipeline that aligns to the full breadth of Perspecta’s abilities, defending its competitive recompetes and driving growth opportunities.

For SAIC, Figueredo was responsible for operational excellence of the company’s national security group which provided technology and mission solutions to intelligence, space and defense agency customers.

In addition, he’s served as the vice president of National Security for DXC Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Figueredo is also an elected member of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Advisory Committee.

“Perspecta is excited to have Orlando as part of our business development team,” said Sean Mullen, senior vice president, business development and sales at Perspecta. “He has had great success leading high performing growth teams and brings valuable experience to Perspecta. I look forward to working closely with Orlando in positioning Perspecta’s capabilities and solutions to meet our customers' mission and enterprise IT objectives.”

