Parsons Releases COVID-19 Update, Delivering New Abilities to Adapt During Pandemic; Chuck Harrington Quoted

Parsons has released new capabilities the company will deliver to its customers and community to assist during the coronavirus outbreak, Parsons announced on Monday.

“I am proud of our employee's response to supporting their communities, and furthermore want to share the capabilities and products that are being deployed across our enterprise to empower our customers during this unprecedented coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Chuck Harrington, Parsons chairman and CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Parsons’ team in Huntsville, Alabama initiated an effort internally to 3D print face shields, which are being used to augment personal protective equipment for our teams performing mission essential services.

The company’s team in Abu Dhabi will continue to work closely with the local government, Abu Dhabi Municipality, to sanitize public areas and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition, Parsons has announced alternate care facilities, where the company will rapidly convert conference centers, arenas, hotels and other areas into healthcare facilities to treat patients.

Parsons will also create a mobile and transportable COVID-19 structure, where the company will design and deploy safe testing infrastructure, modular energy and secure communications solutions to support rapidly deployed medical environments.

The company also released smart technology to support airports, military bases and ports of entry to provide contactless passenger check-in and screening, biometrics and modified baggage handling and virus detection to detect and eliminate dangerous viruses.

Parsons has also introduced cyber protection and expanded its cyber defense solutions to support critical infrastructure sectors, including healthcare, elections, transportation, energy, emergency services and water in addition to its situational awareness and analysis to ensure visibility of real-time conditions.

“As COVID-19 continues disrupting lives and businesses around the world, we are reminded that the true measure of humankind is not our response in times of normalcy, but how we rise to the challenge in times of adversity. While the global situation remains fluid, we remain agile and steadfast in supporting our customer's missions,” concluded Harrington.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.