Perspecta Receives $62M Contract Extension on $656.9M NGEN Contract with U.S. Navy; Mac Curtis Quoted

Perspecta Inc. has received a four-month, $62 million extension to its Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) contract with the U.S. Department of the Navy to continue providing end-user hardware services, the company announced on Friday.

"The Navy and Marine Corps can continue to count on us for steadfast support and dedication to their mission, which we have provided them for nearly two decades. We look forward to leveraging our knowledge and experience to support their evolving needs," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta and six-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Perspecta received the initial $656.9 million contract modification in Sept. 2019. Under the contract, Perspecta will continue to offer information technology support services to the U.S. Navy under the service’s Next Generation Enterprise Network program.

The modification extends the NGEN contract’s sixth option year ordering period by another four to seven months, which will run between June 2020 and September 2020 or December 2020. Contract work will take place across the U.S., Japan, Guam, Korea and Europe.

With the extension, Perspecta will deliver various end-user hardware services through July 2020, providing additional time for the orderly transition of those services to the NGEN-R End User Hardware (EUH) contract.

Under the current NGEN program, Perspecta will operate the Navy-Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI), representing Navy and Marine Corps uniformed and civilian users, largely within the continental United States.

The contract extends Perspecta's support of a program that began in 2000 when the Navy started a transformation to secure net-centric operations."We know firsthand how complex any transition on this network can be and remain committed to providing uninterrupted service to the Sailors and Marines that depend on us," added Curtis.

