Perspecta Secures $36.4M Task Order Under CMS VDCP Contract to Improve Medicare Efficiency; Bill Lovell, Mac Curtis Quoted

Perspecta has received a $36.4 million follow-on task order award to continue work on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Virtual Data Center Prime (VDCP) contract to improve the efficiency of Medicare Part A and Part B Common Working File (CWF) claims processing, the company announced on Tuesday.

"As the hosting provider of all four claims processing environments, we appreciate our customers' confidence in selecting us to perform this follow-on work," said Bill Lovell, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's health group. "CMS is one of Perspecta's longest-standing customers and this award is a true testament of our unrelenting innovation and success."

Perspecta will process Medicare eligibility claims and queries from three shared systems, send claims to the Fraud Prevention System for fraud pre-screening and return CWF responses back to the shared systems with the current Medicare beneficiary eligibility information.

The company’s Medicare CWF workload will include processing for over 44 million Medicare Fee-For-Service beneficiaries in the United States and its territories that represent an average processing volume of 6.5 million claims daily.

The contract has expanded Perspecta’s support of the Medicare program since its inception in the 1960s. In addition to providing hosting and support for four Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) claims processing systems, Perspecta has also provided operations and maintenance support for the Medicare FFS Part A and Part B claims processing systems.

In Nov. 2018, Perspecta was awarded a five-year, $89.5 million task order on the CMS Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract (SPARC) contract to provide application services for Medicare Part B claims processing. The contract has a one year base plus four one-year renewal options.

Under the task order, Perspecta will provide application maintenance services, including full development life cycle support for CMS system maintenance and enhancements as well as production and user support for the processing of the expanding volume of Medicare Part B claims.

“This win is proof of our team’s dedication to the CMS mission and solid record of performance since being awarded the initial Part B Shared System Maintainer contract in 1997,” said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer and six-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Perspecta also received a $149 million follow-on task order to continue work on the Centers for CMS Virtual Data Center Prime (VDCP) contract to host and improve efficiency of Medicare Part A and Part B fee-for-service (FFS) Workload A claims processing, the company reported in June 2018. The task order has a one-year base period plus four option years.

Perspecta will continue to provide enterprise mainframe application hosting services for three Medicare applications used by CMS. The company will continue to host and process Medicare Part B claims for Durable Medical Equipment and the Railroad Retirement Board for all 50 states, as well as the Medicare Part A and Part B claims in 31 states.

“This win is a true testament to our team’s expertise, innovation and success. We look forward to a long and continued partnership in supporting CMS and its mission to continuously improve delivery to beneficiaries and providers,” said Curtis.

