President Trump Approves Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of Virginia; Tim Kaine, Mark Warner Quoted

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the Commonwealth of Virginia to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the agency announced on Thursday.

“This disaster declaration will trigger important federal resources to help communities recover from COVID-19,” said Virginia Senator and three-time Wash100 Award winner, Mark Warner. “Virginia will now be able to utilize a wide range of federal assistance programs to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including crisis counseling, disaster unemployment, supplemental nutrition assistance, and more.”

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas in the Commonwealth of Virginia affected by the pandemic.

“I’m grateful that Governor Northam’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration was approved to help Virginia combat the coronavirus. Last month, I wrote to the Trump Administration urging swift approval of these requests to help ensure Virginia and other states can get the support they need to respond to this pandemic. I’m committed to doing everything I can to push for additional federal resources for the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Senator, Tim Kaine.

About FEMA

