PSC Releases Letter to Request Additional COVID-19 Funds to Assist With Implications of the Virus; Alan Chvotkin Quoted

The Professional Services Council (PSC) has sent a letter, signed by 35 firms, to the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee, Senate/House Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittees and other key Congressional committees and individual members, the council announced on Thursday.

“PSC’s CIDC members have decades of experience responding to crises around the world, including combatting lethal and highly contagious diseases such as SARS and Ebola, and operating in highly unstable, dangerous and sometimes violent locations,” said Alan Chvotkin, PSC’s executive vice president and counsel.

The firms, from the Council of International Development Companies (CIDC) who to support the State Department, the Agency for International Development, and other federal agencies, have asked Congress to provide additional funds to the COVID-19 relief effort.

The letter has requested appropriations of at least $12 billion to fund the critical needs of businesses due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic, including emergency economic relief, humanitarian assistance and ongoing frontline operations.

The letter has explained the CIDC’s concerns with the global impact of COVID-19. The virus has caused disruptions to health and economy, and has contributed to the fragility of medical infrastructures. In addition, COVID-19 has negatively impacted democratic institutions and the social network of trading partners of the United States.

“It is essential to recognize the global impact of COVID-19 and how it affects the United States if not addressed overseas,” continued Chvotkin. “The funding request is indicative of the severity of the need and how our national security is connected to response efforts – both to highlight the support our country continues to extend to our allies and to demonstrate that other nations who may be providing assistance continue to do so without significant strings attached.”

About PSC

PSC is the voice of the government technology and professional services industry. PSC’s more than 400 member companies represent small, medium and large businesses that provide federal agencies with services of all kinds, including information technology, engineering, logistics, facilities management, operations and maintenance, consulting, international development, scientific, social, environmental services, and more. Together, the trade association’s members employ hundreds of thousands of Americans in all 50 states.