Quantum has Appointed Ed Fiore, Mark Bakke, Bruno Hald to Leadership Positions to Restructure Engineering Division; Jamie Lerner Quoted

Quantum Corp. has announced the reorganization of its engineering division to strengthen its archive and data protection, the company announced on Wednesday.

"With our new corporate structure in place Quantum is better able to help our customers who are seeking agile partners and more flexible solutions such as storage-as-a-service offerings that can enable them to weather today's rapidly-shifting business climate," said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO of Quantum.

Quantum has established two general manager positions with P&L responsibility to lead the company's primary and secondary storage product lines in addition to adding a key executive role. The positions will enable Quantum to expand its leadership in storing video and other unstructured data, as well as build on its strengths in archive and data protection.

The reorganization supports Quantum's goals to grow both organically and via strategic acquisitions, and to extend its business model with recurring revenue streams as organizations shift to options such as storage-as-a-service.

Ed Fiore has been named vice president and general manager of primary storage. Fiore previously served as co-founder and CEO of Atavium, a private data storage software company focused on bringing business intelligence to storage.

Atavium's metadata-rich file system will combine real-time search and analytics with a data orchestration engine to provide workflow automation, hybrid multi-cloud collaboration and policy-based data placement. As general manager of primary storage, Fiore will continue to develop source code and intellectual property that Quantum acquired from Atavium.

Through the development, Quantum will advance StorNext developments to address customer needs for media library software, real-time search and analytics, a hybrid multi-cloud experience and ease of use. Prior to Atavium, Fiore served as vice president of Storage Engineering for Dell where he was responsible for the Compellent, EqualLogic and FluidFS engineering teams.

Mark Bakke will also join Quantum as a technical director on the primary storage team. Bakke is an industry veteran who was one of the co-founders of Atavium. Bakke has made contributions to next-generation, high-speed storage networking innovation, including the market's first virtual switch and first iSCSI products. At Quantum, he will drive efforts developing enterprise-wide networking capabilities that are essential for emerging cloud solutions.

Bruno Hald will serve as vice president and general manager of secondary storage. Hald is a seasoned engineering leader who has been with Quantum for over 25 years and currently leads the engineering teams for the archive and data protection product portfolio.

Throughout his career, Hald has helped develop and launch many successful storage platforms that generated significant revenues for Quantum. In the new role, he will leverage his extensive experience with hyperscale customers, large enterprises and big OEM accounts to help customers address their needs in the secondary storage space.

"Ed Fiore and Mark Bakke provide the startup caliber talent that is essential to our primary storage portfolio as we transition to delivering more software-defined solutions. I'm also thrilled to promote Bruno Hald to a new role that will enable us to focus on the unique requirements of archive and data protection customers who depend on Quantum," added Lerner.

