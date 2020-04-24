Rep. Mike Gallagher Cites Cyberspace Solarium Commission Priorities for FY21 NDAA

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said that the Cyberspace Solarium Commission’s priority recommendations include the creation of a Senate-confirmed cybersecurity director position at the White House, FCW reported Thursday.

Gallagher, who serves as co-chair of the commission, noted at a Palo Alto Networks-hosted webinar that the cybersecurity director will work to advise the House and Senate’s select committees on pervasive cyberspace matters.

Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., serves on the commission as well as the House Armed Services Committee and previously outlined the former's goals to establish other cyber-related positions.

He also cited the development of a five-year risk management cycle as one of the recommendations he hopes to be included in the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, according to FCW’s report.

Gallagher said the commission is “continuing with the legislative process” despite coronavirus-related disruptions and that he is optimistic that its recommendations will manifest in the upcoming NDAA.