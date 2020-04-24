Home / News / Rep. Mike Gallagher Cites Cyberspace Solarium Commission Priorities for FY21 NDAA

Rep. Mike Gallagher Cites Cyberspace Solarium Commission Priorities for FY21 NDAA

Brenda Marie Rivers April 24, 2020 News

Mike Gallagher
Mike Gallagher

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said that the Cyberspace Solarium Commission’s priority recommendations include the creation of a Senate-confirmed cybersecurity director position at the White House, FCW reported Thursday.

Gallagher, who serves as co-chair of the commission, noted at a Palo Alto Networks-hosted webinar that the cybersecurity director will work to advise the House and Senate’s select committees on pervasive cyberspace matters.

Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., serves on the commission as well as the House Armed Services Committee and previously outlined the former's goals to establish other cyber-related positions.

He also cited the development of a five-year risk management cycle as one of the recommendations he hopes to be included in the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, according to FCW’s report.

Gallagher said the commission is “continuing with the legislative process” despite coronavirus-related disruptions and that he is optimistic that its recommendations will manifest in the upcoming NDAA.

Check Also

State Dept CIO Stuart McGuigan Credits Accelerated Analytics Work to Teleworking

Stuart McGuigan, the State Department's chief information officer, said his organization has leveraged teleworking to more quickly support foreign policy via analytics, Fedscoop reported Wednesday. The department's Center for Analytics is moving forward to create predictive models that provide insight into government-related changes. McGuigan attributes the center's accelerated work pace to the implementation of teleworking.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved