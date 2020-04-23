Robert Sharp on NGA’s Efforts to Address Telework Needs for Unclassified Access

Robert Sharp, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has said that the agency is leveraging commercial technologies and making changes to its unclassified data infrastructure for telework setups, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

Sharp told attendees at a U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation virtual event that NGA deployed Common Access Card readers that allow its workforce to access agency networks and intelligence systems from home.

He said the move enables personnel such as analysts to conduct unclassified data processing work to support ongoing machine learning efforts that require computer visualization and data labeling functionalities.

“We immediately started to reposture and reposition our force as COVID-19 really took hold here and the government started responding,” Sharp noted.

According to the NGA head, the agency also used commercial imaging tools, created online support teams and conducted virtual town halls in efforts to adapt to telework needs.

