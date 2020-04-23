Sabre Systems Secures $77.7M IDIQ Contract from NAVIAR to Accelerate Technologies, Cyber Support Management; Glen Ives Quoted

Sabre Systems has been awarded a five-year, $77.7 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the NAVAIR Digital Department to provide technology acceleration and integration, information technology, information management and cyber security support services, the company announced on Thursday.

“The selection of this award is indicative of the confidence put in us and our world class team of subcontractors. Our elite team includes industry leaders MAGA Design, KPMG, Deloitte, Falconwood Inc. Microsoft, Guidehouse, IBM, Perspecta, Perrygo and NSI,” said, Sabre President and CEO Glen Ives.

The single award contract, cost-plus fixed fee has a 60-month period of performance from May 2020 to May 2025 with an additional 6-month option to extend performance through Nov. 2025. Task orders for this contract will be issued on a basis.

The NAVAIR Digital Department has led the digital transformation of NAVAIR and will continue to accelerate and scale digital/analytic technologies and capabilities across the NAVAIR enterprise. The work will increase speed in the delivery and sustainment of warfighting capabilities.

Under the contract, Sabre Systems will provide support in digital transformation planning and execution; enterprise alignment; technology exploration, acceleration, and integration; digital/IT consultation; business intelligence; application portfolio management; system integration; Enterprise Architecture (EA) design and management, and web management.

Sabre Systems will also support Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI)/Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) program management; IT Operations; cybersecurity; Information Assurance (IA); cloud services; maintenance functions; network security; Automated Data Processing (ADP) support services;

In addition, the company's efforts will enhance digital modeling and virtual environment support; talent management; change management; data analytics and integration; business process management and improvement; as well as general IT/digital support.

Sabre will leverage the company’s extensive digital transformation expertise for the benefit of the defense department’s warfighting capabilities. “Sabre Systems, Inc. and our diverse team are well prepared and equipped to successfully execute the objectives of this contract and to assist in advancing the mission critical goals of the NAVAIR Digital Department. We are ready and eager to hit the deck running,” added Ives.

About Sabre Systems, Inc.

Sabre Systems, Inc. provides specialized technology solutions, services and mission expertise in the critical domains of Business Intelligence and Data Analytics; Digital Transformation; Cyber; and C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), to meet domestic and national priorities.

We deliver integrated solutions using emerging technologies to provide effective, agile and leading-edge results at the most efficient cost for our defense, federal and commercial customers. Privately-held, Sabre is headquartered in Warrington, Pa., and has major offices in Horsham, Pa., Manasquan, N.J.; and Lexington Park and Belcamp, Md.