Sens. Marco Rubio, Richard Blumenthal Want NASA Artemis to Expand Industrial Collaboration

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wrote a letter to Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator and 2019 Wash100 Award recipient, to promote industrial collaboration as the space agency plans to revive manned exploration.

Rubio and Blumenthal want NASA's Artemis exploration program to demonstrate safety measures, produce information on lunar resources and develop technologies for future explorations, with the U.S. space industry, the senators said in a letter posted Tuesday.

"America’s commercial space industry is a key enabler of our nation’s endeavor to return to the Moon and journey on to Mars," the joint statement said.

The letter also put emphasis on the Human Landing System program that calls for the development of technology to facilitate the descent of astronauts to the lunar surface. The senators further noted the need for cargo deliveries to support the country's activities and presence on the lunar surface.

Artemis aims to bring back human presence on the Moon by 2024 in preparation for future manned missions on Mars.

