Siemens Government Technologies Names Ankur Rawat as CIO; 2020 Wash100 Awardee Tina Dolph Quoted

Siemens Government Technologies (SGT) has appointed Ankur Rawat as chief information officer (CIO), the company reported on Monday.

“Ankur brings significant federal and commercial market experience to SGT, and will help us leverage the broad depth of technologies and applications in Siemens to address the critical needs of our customers and their digital transformation initiatives, said Tina Dolph, president and CEO, Siemens Government Technologies and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

In his new role, Rawat will lead SGT’s enterprise strategy for technology resources and investment. He will ensure the effective, efficient and secure operation of systems and tools relied on by project teams to serve government customers and their complex missions.

Rawat will bring nearly 20-years of experience across diverse information technology roles to the organization. Most recently, Rawat served as vice president and chief technology officer (CTO) of CALIBRE Systems.

Prior to CALIBRE, Rawat served as a systems engineer with Northrop Grumman, where he made lasting contributions that aided the Defense Health Agency (DHA) in its massive effort to digitize military health records.

With his success at Northrop Grumman, he succeeded in management roles, including chief engineer, where he supported the Military Health System. He also held roles as chief information security officer (CISO) at 3M Health Information Systems and as CTO with LongView International Technology Solutions.

Rawat holds master’s degrees in Information Security from American University, and Business Administration from the University of California, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Information Systems from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

“I’m eager to join Tina and team at a time when technology has never held greater promise for addressing significant government challenges, and, I look forward to leading our information technology team to ensure we have the trusted tools and applications our customers rely on when it matters most in fulfilling their essential missions around the world,” Rawat said.

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is a leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services to address U.S. government customer imperatives in the areas of energy generation and resiliency, smart infrastructure modernization, and software-driven optimization of maintenance, sustainment and production activities across government and its supplier base.