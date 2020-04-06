Soraya Correa Unveils DHS Procurement Team for COVID-19 Response Efforts

Soraya Correa, chief procurement officer of the Department of Homeland Security, is standing up an acquisition team that will handle coronavirus-related sourcing and industry engagement activities across DHS components.

Correa wrote in a statement dated April 2 that the COVID-19 Procurement and Acquisition Innovation Response Team will manage coordination across the DHS and Federal Emergency Management Agency in efforts to streamline all procurement-related operations for disease response.

According to Correa, interested entities must continue directing inquiries and capability offerings to DHS’ industry liaison as the PAIR team is being established.

“The COVID-19 PAIR team is ensuring that DHS is maximizing procurement flexibilities and innovative approaches to meet the requirements for COVID-19 response,” she said. “We thank you in advance for working with DHS to bring your best ideas and solutions forward to address DHS needs and capability gaps.”

