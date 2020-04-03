Home / Executive Moves / Space Force to Hold Small Ceremony for Roger Towberman’s Swearing-in

Nichols Martin April 3, 2020 Executive Moves, News

The U.S. Space Force plans to conduct Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman's oath-taking as the top enlisted leader this Friday, Space News reported Thursday.

Towberman, U.S. Space Command's top enlisted leader, has been tasked to fill the same role for USSF. He follows Gen. John Raymond, USSF's chief of space operations, who is the service branch's first officer.

The enlistment ceremony for Towberman takes place in Washington, D.C. with the attendance of a few Pentagon leaders. USSF still plans to conduct a larger swearing-in ceremony that has been moved to a later date due to restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Towberman joined the U.S. Air Force in 1990 as a trainee. He now supports USSPACECOM's responsibility to organize and conduct space security efforts.

