Spirit Aeronautics Secures USAF FFP Contract, Celebrates 20th Anniversary; Rick Ochs Quoted

Spirit Aeronautics has been awarded a firm-fixed price (FFP) contract from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to provide complete technical support services including all engineering, kitting and aircraft modifications in 2 active duty E-9A Widget aircraft, the company announced in Feb. 2020.

“These modifications will increase the Mission Readiness Rate by enhancing the reliability and functionality of the onboard communications systems of these high-value assets for Air Combat Command,” said Spirit’s CEO Rick Ochs.

Spirit Aeronautics award resulted from a competitive, small-business acquisition and is a sub-contracted through the Contractor Logistics Support team, ATSA based in Oklahoma City, OK. Spirit Aeronautics has previously modified these same aircraft almost a decade earlier with new cockpit technologies to enhance the aircraft’s safe operations.

The work will include all Ground and Flight testing and airworthiness certification services and will be performed in Columbus, Ohio. The program is expected to be completed by mid-2020. “We are honored to be able to provide our services again to the E-9A community and the U.S. Air Force,” Ochs added.

The contract was awarded a month before Spirit Aeronautics 20th anniversary. The company has provided maintenance, avionics, certification and engineering since March 2000. The team of highly skilled and dedicated aerospace professionals will continue to provide high-level expertise to business aircraft owners and operators.

Spirit Aeronautics customers include many U.S. military branches and federal government agencies operating research and development and Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance airborne platforms.

The company will continue to operate as an authorized service center and dealer for all major avionic manufacturers. Spirit Aeronautics will supply leading-edge solutions using its deep OEM resources and support for the company’s clients’ best interests

Spirit Aeronautics’ team will continue to provide its resources of experience, integrity and resourcefulness to enable our clients to succeed in aircraft modification projects. The company has expected that within the next 20 years, Spirit Aeronautics will incorporate NextGen technologies to enable air travel to become even safer than today and to operate with greater time and fuel savings.

About Spirit Aeronautics

Spirit Aeronautics was founded by Rick Ochs, a talented avionics technician who possessed a strong desire to open his own business. He realized that local pilots and aircraft operators were in need for highly skilled and honest avionics support and in the famous words of Norman Peale, “find a need and fill it”, he started Spirit Avionics.

Initially, Rick was alone providing professional avionics support to a multitude of customers who were quickly impressed by his technical abilities, dedication and honesty. They were also impressed by his tenacious love for aviation. He founded the company in March of 2000 and upon the one year anniversary of beginning the business, Spirit Avionics purchased Capital Aircraft Electronics located at Port Columbus airport (KCMH) in Columbus, Ohio.