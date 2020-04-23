State Dept CIO Stuart McGuigan Credits Accelerated Analytics Work to Teleworking

Stuart McGuigan, the State Department's chief information officer, said his organization has leveraged teleworking to more quickly support foreign policy via analytics, Fedscoop reported Wednesday.

The department's Center for Analytics is moving forward to create predictive models that provide insight into government-related changes. McGuigan attributes the center's accelerated work pace to the implementation of teleworking.

The State Department migrated its operations to cloud in 2019, and now has approximately 90 percent of its workforce teleworking, allowing employees to work from home or anywhere with a stable internet connection.

The Center for Analytics employs 75K personnel across the globe, and the department has used teleworking to equip each of them with needed tools and training.

He spoke about the department's teleworking implementation at a recent webinar with the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association.