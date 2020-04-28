The McLean Group Names Marc Gruzenski as Senior Managing Director To Lead Security Practices; Mitch Martin Quoted

The McLean Group has appointed Marc Gruzenski as senior managing director to lead the firm’s Security Practice focused on the cyber security, physical security and security risk management sectors, the company reported on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Marc to our investment banking team. Marc and I have known each other for 20 years and his character and industry expertise are unmatched. He brings with him an astounding background in the Technology and Security industries having served in public, private and government sectors,” Mitch Martin, senior managing director at the McLean Group said.

Prior to joining McLean Group, Gruzenski served as director of Global Security Technology and director of Information Protection at The Walt Disney Company, where he led global teams in protecting people and intellectual property for brands in America, including Twenty-First Century Fox, ABC and ESPN, among others.

Before his directorial roles, Gruzenski was chief-intelligence and analysis of Global Asset Protection for Accenture, where he led threat intelligence and response operations for 285 thousand employees across 120 countries.

He began his professional career serving his country as an officer in the U.S. Army and as a case officer in the Central Intelligence Agency. Gruzenski’s operational expertise and executive relationships across the private sector and US government will undoubtedly strengthen the momentum of The McLean Group’s mission-oriented investment banking and advisory services.

Gruzenski has also remained very active in industry associations, including the Overseas Advisory Council, Defense Security Advisory Council, Security Industry Association, and the Global Security Exchange. He also helped build cross-industry collaboration organizations focused on insider threat and separately on security technology.

“By appointing Marc to lead our Security Practice we are continuing to position The McLean Group as the pre-eminent middle-market investment bank in the security, intelligence and critical infrastructure segments.”

About The McLean Group

The McLean Group provides mergers and acquisitions advisory services, business valuations, and growth capital to selected clients. Our investment banking and valuation practices are built on comprehensive industry knowledge, extensive transaction experience, senior-level attention to every client engagement and a real-time understanding of industry-specific value drivers.

By partnering with clients and providing strategic advice through every phase of a company’s development, The McLean Group is uniquely positioned to support our clients’ long-term success.