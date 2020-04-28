Trump Creates COVID-19 Response Oversight Group

The Trump administration has established a Pandemic Response Accountability Committee to oversee the provision of government funds for COVID-19 relief efforts in line with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

According to PRAC’s website, the group of 20 inspectors general will operate as part of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency to ensure transparency in the allocation of funds for CARES Act efforts and other related federal programs.

The committee will include an additional member once a Special IG for Pandemic Recovery has been confirmed.

"The PRAC, working closely with all Federal [IGs], seeks to ensure that funds intended to support individuals, workers, healthcare professionals, businesses, and others affected by the pandemic are used efficiently, effectively, and in accordance with the law," said Michael Horowitz, the Department of Justice IG and acting PRAC chair.

The CARES Act earmarks $2.4 trillion for individual economic relief as well as loans for impacted businesses and support for medical institutions.