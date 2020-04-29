Ty Schieber, CMMC Accreditation Body Chair, to Serve as Panelist at Potomac Officers Club’s CMMC Forum 2020 on June 24th

Ty Schieber, chairman of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification accreditation body and senior director of executive education at the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation, will speak on the “Implementing CMMC” panel at Potomac Officers Club’s CMMC Forum 2020 on Wednesday, June 24th.

Register here for POC’s CMMC Forum 2020.

Schieber has over 32 years of experience leading people, developing teams and delivering results in both the public and private sectors. He has held a variety of notable positions, including a solutions engineer, business & community leader, elected local government official and Marine Corps officer.

He has led business operations for a range of large, mid-tier, small and start-up companies, where he has provided cyber, engineering and technology services and products for federal, state, local government and commercial clients involving P&L responsibility of $185M in revenue, 1000 employees and 250 programs dispersed over 38 states and 5 countries.

He led the efforts of a diverse team of government engineering agencies, laboratories, and multiple defense contractors in the acquisition process, encompassing all aspects of systems engineering, software development, training and lifecycle support.

Schieber is also the founder of Clarity Enterprise Solutions, a small consultancy specializing in engineering, organizational/business development and marketing and communications.

On the panel, Schieber will use his knowledge and experience he gained from his career in the industry to discuss the regulation changes within CMMC, and how it will affect both government and industry employees.

As CMMC’s revision has moved away from self-certification, it has replaced current National Institute of Science and Technology’s (NIST) standards for cybersecurity with a five-level system of requirements for defense contractors.

Schieber, alongside keynote speaker Katherine Arrington, will address the CMMC’s timeline, how the certification process could change and will provide a memorandum of understanding with a newly established CMMC accrediting body.

Join Potomac Officers Club for its CMMC Forum 2020 on June 24th to learn about the impact DoD’s CMMC will have on cybersecurity practices, supply chain security and other aspects of the federal market.

Register here for Potomac Officers Club’s CMMC Forum 2020 on Wednesday, June 24th.