UiPath Launches ServiceNow Integration to Extend the Automation Across the Enterprise; Dhruv Asher Quoted

UiPath has announced an integration with ServiceNow to extend the value of automation across to securely automate complex workflows, the company reported on Wednesday.

“As this interest in accelerated processes amongst organizations continues to grow, our bi-directional integration enables enterprise organizations to easily begin their RPA journey, successfully mature and scale their automation initiatives, and refocus their workforce on business transformation,” said Dhruv Asher, UiPath’s senior vice president of business development and product alliances.

UiPath and ServiceNow will enable organizations to achieve business-wide digital transformation to improve efficiency, innovate to remain competitive and reimagine the IT, employee and customer experience (CX).

The solution will simplify decision making processes, help solve problems, find answers and automate tasks with its bidirectional integration. With UiPath’s platform and open architecture, customers can deploy and manage automations that leverage ServiceNow, without need for invasive implementation or costly, custom integrations.

The UiPath Activity for ServiceNow will connect the UiPath Enterprise RPA Platform to ServiceNow using ServiceNow’s publicly supported APIs, so robots can add, delete, and download attachments, as well as get, update, insert, and delete ServiceNow records.

“RPA is a cornerstone for digital transformation. If you talk to any CIO, they’re looking to create a modern workforce for a digital economy to go through a digital transformation,” Asher added.

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the “automation first” era – championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Through free and open training, UiPath is led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to millions of people around the world, thereby improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement and customer experience.

The company’s hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world including approximately 50% of the Fortune 500.