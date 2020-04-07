UiPath Offers Robotic Process Automation to Healthcare Community in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic; Daniel Dines Quoted

To support the newly automated and more agile workforce, UiPath, will offer healthcare organizations free robotic process automation (RPA) software to accelerate critical processes to rapidly respond to issues in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Never has there been more need for software robots to assist hospitals with huge volumes of medical tests processing… As businesses face the realities of working in an economic downturn, they’ll adapt their business models with automation, enabling them to scale up robots rather than scale down human employees,” said UiPath co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines.

UiPath will also offer its Automation Hub, free of cost, for one year. With the tool, enterprises can capture automation ideas from staff to build an automation pipeline that will support employee needs as they work remotely, including UiPath Task Capture to record tasks and document processes.

RPA will provide relief to overwhelmed organizations, and has been integrated into UiPath customer software to help manage the high volume of testing requests, including automating the check-in process in the healthcare industries which has eliminated human error and allowed digital paperwork to be processed quickly and accurately.

In addition, the RPA has reduced wait time for testing requests, where an attended robot can execute a testing transaction in 15 seconds, down from 2.5 minutes for a human. The software will also fill orders for necessities faster to meet the exponential increase in demand for certain items.

RPA robots will process all orders and enter them into SAP to transport the order to the manufacturing center faster. UiPath’s solution will also support the increased need in call centers. Agents supported by RPA will pull customer data faster, ensuring a faster call triage process, faster routing to the appropriate agents and reduced average call handling time.

“We’re heavily invested right now in helping combat the spread of COVID-19 with the help of our RPA platform and providing our customers timely support as they transition to new operating models,” added Dines.

