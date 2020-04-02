UiPath Unveils RPA Education, Training Platform to Accelerate Workforce Readiness; Tom Clancy, Frank Schikora Quoted

UiPath has announced its expansion to its RPA Certification program and a more comprehensive training platform to prepare people with the automation knowledge and tools required to accelerate workforce readiness, the company reported on Thursday.

“We built UiPath on the promise to democratize RPA and train a global community of practitioners. These enhancements to our training and certification programs further our commitment to empowering people with the in-demand automation skills to succeed in newly emerging careers and remain competitive in their current roles,” said Tom Clancy, SVP, UiPath Learning.

UiPath has committed to invest in the workforce of the future through UiPath Academy, a new platform focused on training and reskilling for the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow. The company launched the platform to empower workers to master the fundamentals of RPA, gaining the knowledge and hands-on experience to successfully navigate the future of work.

Academy training courses will prepare professionals for the roles required to build an RPA Center of Excellence (CoE) within an organization, including RPA developers, solution architects, infrastructure engineers, implementation managers and business analysts.

UiPath has also offered a free online RPA training platform that will provide practical exercises to support learning. In addition to an improved user experience, new learning paths are now available for all CoE roles and at both certification levels.

UiPath has also launched “Reboot Your Skills Program,” a four-week learning sprint for professionals that want to develop in-demand RPA skills. The program has included a tailored UiPath Academy learning plan with free, on-demand courses, a community of students to collaborate with and office hours with RPA experts in multiple time zones.

“UiPath’s training and certification program has enabled me to upskill my RPA knowledge and helped me to keep up with the rapid pace of new developments. This was crucial for me in my role as the Head of Delivery for Roboyo as it helped me to be up to date and as involved in the technology as possible. I would not be where I am today without the UiPath Academy and its community,” Frank Schikora, UiPath MVP & Head of Delivery, Roboyo said.

