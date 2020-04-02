Unisys Recognized for Managed Workplace Services; Eric Hutto, Mickey Davis Quoted

Unisys Corporation has been named to Gartner’s Leaders quadrant of its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America for the second consecutive year, the company announced on Thursday.

"In order to be successful working remotely, businesses need to provide personalization, seamless processes and mobile enablement. We think Gartner's recognition of Unisys as a Leader in managed workplace services for the second year in a row underscores our ability to deliver a secure digital workplace experience that fosters productivity and collaboration, regardless of where a person is based," Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer, Unisys.

Unisys secured the recognition achieving "a subset of the IT outsourcing market that includes traditional end-user outsourcing as well as new digital workplace services to provide cloud-first, automated and integrated support to end users."

As the number of people working remotely has increased, Unisys has adapted to the challenge to provide better approaches to enterprise work and replicate common consumer experiences. The Unisys suite of Digital Workplace Services has enabled clients to transform their business.

The solution has enhanced business processes, services and productivity using cloud-based, mobile-centric solutions that facilitate greater innovation and productivity while reducing IT costs. The Unisys InteliServe platform is powered by automation and artificial intelligence (AI), transforming the traditional workplace into an intelligent platform that delivers a frictionless user experience and superior field services.

"By integrating new technologies such as AI, robotic process automation, advanced analytics and machine learning, we are able to truly change the user experiences within traditional services such as service desk or field services… we are able to enhance the entire user journey by extending the capabilities across business unit applications and processes such as HR, compliance, and/or finance.” said Mickey Davis, global vice president, Digital Workplace Services, Unisys.

