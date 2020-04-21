USAF Develops Dashboard to Manage Custodial Service

The U.S. Air Force prepares to roll out a dashboard designed to support the management of custodial services across installations.

Air Force Installation Contracting Center will implement the custodial services dashboard that allows base operators to manage costs and categories of essential services and goods, USAF said Monday.

The dashboard works to collect custodial-related data that people in charge may use to manage expenses. Custodial services help bases protect finances.

“By having this data in one location, we can see what each base spends by cost per square foot and determine who is spending more than others, what’s the Air Force average and what we can do to drive best practices and keep costs under control," said Chris Hoff, facilities and construction category advisor at AFICC.

AFICC worked together with experts from Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center and contractor personnel to develop the dashboard.