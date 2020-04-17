Home / News / USAID Unveils Five-Year Digital Strategy

USAID Unveils Five-Year Digital Strategy

Matthew Nelson April 17, 2020 News

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has mapped out a plan to implement and ensure responsible use of digital platforms in humanitarian and development assistance programs.

USAID said Wednesday that it aims to update internal processes, equip agency personnel, empower partner organizations and increase the effectiveness of programs as part of its five-year Digital Strategy. The agency added it seeks to work with communities located in partner countries to establish open and secure ecosystems for the digital age.

USAID estimates that 4 billion people, or almost 50 percent of the global population, do not have internet access. According to the agency, digital technology can help development organizations across the globe to provide  assistance and transmit information amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

