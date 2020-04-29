USSF to Conduct COVID-19 Survey Across Space Industry; Will Roper, Gen. Jay Raymond Quoted

The U.S. Space Force has commenced an effort to help the space industry thrive and address several issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Space Force Acquisition Council will roll out a comprehensive survey to gather input on COVID-19-related factors affecting the space industry's supply chain, workforce, program costs and stimulus on technology sustainment areas, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

“The Space Force Acquisition Council held an emergency session to synchronize our response to fragile supply chains, at-risk workforces and receding commercial markets and we’ll continue to work with the Department of Defense and Congress to get additional help," said Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics and 2020 Wash100 Award winner.

Space Enterprise Consortium members, think tanks and federally-funded research and development centers will also receive the surveys.

"The COVID crisis must not undermine critical space industries,” said Gen. Jay Raymond, chief of space operations at the U.S. Space Force and fellow 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

