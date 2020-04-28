VA Connects Veterans to Health Care Data via Mobile Apps

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has been working with industry to help the country's former servicemen access health care data. Veterans may use their iOS or Android mobile devices to access health records online through the iBlueButton and MyLinks apps, VA said Monday.

These apps allow veterans to open and manage health information remotely and securely. Users may also access the apps as web applications via browsers.

MyLinks features commands to access and share aggregated health records including those of family members, and iBlueButton connects with the department's My HealtheVet that provides tools and guidance for health care management.

“Veterans having access across the board to mobile and web health app services increases interoperability and eases the flow of information, while keeping their personal data secure,” said Robert Wilkie, VA secretary and a 2019 Wash100 Award recipient.

