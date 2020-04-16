Home / News / VA Engages in Partnership to Help Veterans Stay Socially Connected; Robert Wilkie Quoted

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has partnered with Facebook and the American Red Cross to support the mental health of veterans via social connection.

The partnership will provide over 7,400 video call devices that veterans, their families and caregivers may use to stay socially connected at home, VA said Wednesday. The American Red Cross' Military Veteran Caregiver Network will facilitate the delivery of these devices.

"We believe this technology will help veterans who might otherwise be unreachable," said Robert Wilkie, secretary of veterans affairs and 2019 Wash100 Award.

The program office for the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide or PREVENTS fostered the partnership. The effort will deliver the devices to participants of REACH-VET and other VA care services programs.

