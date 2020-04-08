VA’s Pamela Powers to Serve as Dept’s Acting Deputy Secretary

President Donald Trump has ordered Pamela Powers, the Department of Veterans Affairs' chief of staff to serve as VA's deputy secretary on an acting basis.

Powers began duties as deputy VA secretary last Thursday and will concurrently hold both of her current roles indefinitely, the department said Tuesday.

She joined the VA after her almost three-decade career with the Department of Defense where she held various leadership roles.

The U.S. Air Force veteran formerly performed chief of staff duties for the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness. Her USAF work included various liaison, officer and advisory positions, as well as reserve duty as a congressional liaison.

“Pam has quarterbacked VA’s historic transformation for the better part of the last two years,” said Robert Wilkie, secretary of veterans affairs.