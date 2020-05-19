Accenture Initiates Acquisition of PLM Systems to Improve Product Data Design, Engineering, Manufacturing; Nigel Stacey, Mauro Marchiaro, Alberto Codrino Quoted

Accenture’s branch in Italy has entered into an agreement to acquire Turin-based boutique systems integrator PLM Systems to expand the company’s product data in design, engineering and manufacturing for its customers, Accenture reported on Tuesday. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Digital technologies like artificial intelligence are taking product lifecycle management to a new level. This offers industrial companies a huge opportunity to transform a core business function – engineering”, said Nigel Stacey, managing director and global lead of Accenture Industry X.0. “PLM Systems’ expertise and experience in product lifecycle management will allow us to help clients make the best use of their product data.”

PLM Systems has specialized in designing and building information systems for product lifecycle management. The company’s clients are Italian and international automotive, industrial equipment, fashion and aerospace and defense companies.

The company’s product lifecycle management systems have helped companies manage all relevant information about a product from its inception to its disposal. Companies have integrated them in engineering and other functions to innovate and manage new products.

“PLM Systems will be a cornerstone of progressing Accenture’s leadership in engineering digitization services,” said Mauro Marchiaro, managing director, Strategy & Consulting at Accenture in Italy. “We will combine our Industry X.0 capabilities with PLM Systems’ methodologies and solutions. This combination will allow us to make the industrial product development process more efficient and sustainable for our clients.”

Accenture’s acquisition of PLM Systems will enhance the company’s capabilities and presence in the market for digital engineering services. Its team will join Accenture Industry X.0 in Italy as part of Accenture’s digital technologies to improve how industrial companies design, engineer and manufacture products and services and operate industrial facilities.

The acquisition of PLM Systems will contribute to Accenture’s overall growth strategy to expand critical skills and capabilities in strategic, high-growth areas. PLM Systems marks the fourth digital manufacturing advisory, services and solutions provider that Accenture has acquired recently.

It is following Callisto Integration in Canada, Silveo in France and Enterprise System Partners in Ireland. Other recent acquisitions Accenture has made to strengthen its Industry X.0 business include German embedded software company ESR Labs.

“We’re excited to become part of Accenture,” said Alberto Codrino, CEO of PLM Systems. “Its client base and global footprint will offer our team new opportunities to expand their skills and we can develop even better technology solutions for clients to innovate and manage new products.”

