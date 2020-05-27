Unanet
Home / News / AFGSC to Host Virtual Opening of STRIKEWERX Hub

AFGSC to Host Virtual Opening of STRIKEWERX Hub

Matthew Nelson May 27, 2020 News

STRIKEWERX
STRIKEWERX

The Air Force Global Strike Command is slated to inaugurate a collaborative hub in a virtual ribbon-cutting event on Thursday. The STRIKEWERX facility will allow businesses, academia and the military to collaborate and engage with one another in efforts to address the command's needs, the U.S. Strategic Command said Monday.

The inauguration will feature a video tour of the facility and a keynote speech from Gen. Tim Ray, commander of AFGSC. The command rescheduled the hub's opening from its initial date in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check Also

Norfolk Naval Shipyard Uses Drones to Support Disaster Recovery

Norfolk Naval Shipyard deployed drones to help personnel from different units inspect and recover from damages caused by a storm in April 2020. The storm damaged multiple buildings and required the shipyard to assess areas, such as those with broken windows, for repairs, Naval Sea Systems Command said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved