AFGSC to Host Virtual Opening of STRIKEWERX Hub

The Air Force Global Strike Command is slated to inaugurate a collaborative hub in a virtual ribbon-cutting event on Thursday. The STRIKEWERX facility will allow businesses, academia and the military to collaborate and engage with one another in efforts to address the command's needs, the U.S. Strategic Command said Monday.

The inauguration will feature a video tour of the facility and a keynote speech from Gen. Tim Ray, commander of AFGSC. The command rescheduled the hub's opening from its initial date in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.