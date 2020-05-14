Unanet
Home / News / Air Force Looks to Test Laser Weapon for AC-130J Ground-Attack Aircraft in 2022

Air Force Looks to Test Laser Weapon for AC-130J Ground-Attack Aircraft in 2022

Brenda Marie Rivers May 14, 2020 News

The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) plans to demonstrate a high-energy laser system integrated into its AC-130J Ghostrider aircraft by fiscal year 2022, National Defense Magazine reported Wednesday.

Previously, AFSOC and the Naval Surface Warfare Center conducted ground tests and research into deploying directed-energy weapons into the Ghostrider ground-attack aircraft. Col. Melissa Johnson, program executive officer for fixed-wing programs at USSOCOM, said at the Virtual Special Operations Forces Industry Conference that the planned demonstration will likely utilize a 60-kilowatt laser weapon.

“This is pretty exciting,” she said. “And if it is successful — and we are planning for success — then it will feed into our new requirements and potentially a new program down the road.”

Additional research, development, test and evaluation activities will also commence if the team moves past the demonstration phase, noted Johnson.

Check Also

Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson Eyes Inclusion of National Cyber Director in NDAA

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said he plans to require the creation of a Senate-confirmed director role for national cybersecurity and wants the proposal to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act, Nextgov reported Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved