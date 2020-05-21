Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center Unveils New Directorates; Shaun Morris Quoted

The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center has reorganized its intercontinental ballistic missile systems directorate in a bid to deliver nuclear capacities to warfighters.

AFNWC divided the ICBM directorate into the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent systems directorate and the Minuteman III systems directorate, the U.S. Strategic Command said Tuesday. GBSD Directorate Systems Program Manager Jason Bartolomei has been appointed to lead the group.

“This restructuring is a natural progression of the Air Force’s increasing focus on the modernization of the ICBM, the third leg of our strategic nuclear triad," said Maj. Gen. Shaun Morris, commander at AFNWC and program executive officer for strategic systems at the U.S. Air Force.

Morris added the reorganization will enable the center to consolidate functional requirements to an operating location at Hills Air Force Base in Utah. AFNWC employs over 1,300 personnel in 18 various locations and has been established to align all elements of nuclear materiel management.