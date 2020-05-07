Air Mobility Command Releases Update for Mobility Allocation System

The Air Mobility Command updated a scheduling tool designed to help operational planners designate mobility aircraft and aircrews for several months.

Developed in partnership with Pivotal Software and the Air Force Operational Energy office, the Magellan mobility allocation system enables users to view information on aircraft location and crew availability and adjust to last-minute scheduling changes, the U.S. Air Force said Wednesday.

The application's recent update allows Magellan to automatically update and synchronize crew and aircraft data in a move to lower the time spent on coordinating allocation cycles.

A team of fifteen airmen received software engineering training from Pivotal Software to complete Magellan's development in 2019.

“The software will alert you if there are too many tasks for each day and you need to adjust crew or [aircraft,]" said Dane Hansen, project manager for Magellan.

Magellan currently has around 200 users worldwide and is slated to handle classified data in June.