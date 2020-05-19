Akima Logistics Services Secures Spot on $6.1B IDIQ KRACEn Contract by U.S. Navy; Scott Rauer Quoted

Akima has announced that its subsidiary, Akima Logistics Services, was awarded a spot on the ten-year, $6.1 billion Kits, Recovery, Augmentation, Components and Engines (KRACEn) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) to support the U.S. Navy, the company reported on Tuesday.

“As one of 42 small business industry partners, Akima Logistics Services will help enable COMFRC to effectively use the KRACEn enterprise contract vehicle allowing the Navy to meet its sustainment needs expeditiously while delivering improved outcomes,” COMFRC Executive Director Roy Harris said.

Commander, Fleet Readiness Center (COMFRC) awarded the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), enterprise contract vehicle to 42 small business industry partners to enable U.S. Navy, government customers and international partners to procure aircraft maintenance services and sustainment support faster than before.

Under the contract, Akima Logistics Services will provide maintenance services and support for single satellite sites, small aircraft quantities, personnel to augment government maintenance teams, and overhaul capabilities for aircraft components and subsystems.

The MAC’s scope of work, which is set aside for small-businesses, includes modification kit build and installations, recovery of downed aircraft, repair and overhaul of aircraft and components, repair and overhaul of engines, and augmentation labor supplement for maintenance both ashore and afloat.

The contract work will follow simple platform, organizational-level Contractor Logistic Services (CLS) requirements involving few aircraft, elemental or off-aircraft tasks. The CLS Division, formally known as the Fast Acquisition Solutions to Enable Readiness (FASTER) team, was charted by Commander, Naval Air Systems Command in 2018 to improve acquisition speed and quality of services by developing expertise in CLS contracting.

“We are excited to be part of the KRACEn contract and eager to immediately provide value through our agility and experience,” said Scott Rauer, President of Akima’s Facilities Solutions Group. “This award further demonstrates Akima’s proven ability to provide customers with world-class aircraft maintenance services in support of their most critical efforts.”

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of aviation, construction, facilities and logistics, IT and mission support, protective services and detention management, and systems engineering.

As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,300 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima’s core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers’ missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2019, Washington Technology ranked Akima #38 amongst the top 100 government contractors.