Army Tries to Keep Major Programs on Schedule for Delivery Amid Pandemic; Bruce Jette Quoted

The U.S. Army is making efforts to keep its major technology programs on schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Defense News reported Wednesday.

The service branch has experienced delays with its Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense system and other important programs, but is making sure that first unit equips happen on schedule.

"We’re making adjustments as necessary, and then working with the companies to try and catch up," said Bruce Jette, who leads Army procurement and is also a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

The IM-SHORAD program faces challenges related to software issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Army addressed these challenges by tackling the software issues and providing test operators with necessary personal protective equipment.

IM-SHORAD is designed to detect and attack enemy aircraft including unmanned and fixed-wing units.