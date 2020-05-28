Army Vet Lucas Polakowski to be Nominated as DoD Assistant Secretary for Nuclear and Biochemical Defense

President Trump intends to nominate Lucas Polakowski, a retired U.S. Army Reserve major general with over 36 years of experience, to serve as assistant secretary for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs at the Department of Defense (DoD).

Polakowski previously worked as a managing member at Everest Technology and served as deputy director at the U.S. Strategic Command Center for Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction, the White House said Wednesday.

He also led the Standing Joint Force Headquarters for WMD Elimination as commander. Polakowski is a two-time recipient of the Defense Superior Service Medal from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.