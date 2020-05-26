Austal USA-Built LCS Clears Acceptance Trials

The U.S. Navy has completed acceptance trials for an Independence-class littoral combat ship built by Austal USA. The future USS Oakland (LCS 24) underwent various system tests and performed underway and in-port maneuvers at the Gulf of Mexico to clear the trials, the Navy said Friday.

The vessel also completed critical capability tests such as a combat system detect-to-engage sequence, steering and an anchor drop test. Once it gets commissioned, LCS 24 will be stationed at San Diego along with other Independence-class ships.

Four Independence-class units are currently constructed at Austal USA's facility in Alabama, while the future USS Mobile (LCS 26) is now on its final assembly phase. The company has made preparations to build the future USS Pierre (LCS 38), USS Kingsville (LCS 36) and USS Augusta (LCS 34).