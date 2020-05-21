Avaya Partners With Telarus to Launch Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS Solution; Brian Ochab, Miles Davis Quoted

Avaya Holdings has extended its partnership with Telarus Canada to offer the new Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral UCaaS solution through their partner networks in Canada, Avaya reported on Thursday.

“We feel privileged to be included in the launch of Avaya Cloud Office in Canada,” said Brian Ochab, Toronto native and regional vice president of Canada for Telarus. “We have invested heavily in the Canadian market so that we can enable trusted advisors and MSPs here with solutions that are brokered rather than rebilled.”

Telarus Canada will deliver Avaya cloud communications solutions through its nationwide network of sales agents. Avaya will support the Canadian market with its unified communications (UC) and contact center (CC) cloud solutions through its partnership with Telarus Canada.

Avaya Cloud Office will provide a single platform for all communication, including calling, chat, meetings and collaboration, file and desktop sharing, and task management.

“By layering our resources, tools, engineering, and marketing knowledge of UCaaS, we’re confident we’ll be able to help our partners here develop a solid business selling and recommending Avaya Cloud Office to their clientele,” added Ochab.

Avaya Cloud Office’s UC-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solution developed as part of the strategic partnership between Avaya and RingCentral. The solution will be generally available in Canada in late June 2020 to provide cloud-based UC, innovation, device interoperability and migration tools.

“Avaya Cloud Office enables users to benefit from Avaya enterprise-grade technology and capabilities with the ease and speed of the leading cloud unified communications platform to meet their unique requirements and budget. We are launching the solution in Canada this quarter, and we are excited to help drive our customers’ journey to the cloud,” said Miles Davis, vice president of Channel Sales, Avaya Canada.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees.

Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter.