BAE Systems Secures Second Task Order from NAWCAD to Modernize DoN’s LAIRCM System; Pete Trainer, CAPT Steven Nassau Quoted

BAE Systems has secured a prime position on a five-year, $26.7 million task order from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s (NAWCAD) Aircraft Prototyping Systems Division to install, integrate, and test the Department of the Navy (DoN) Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system, the company reported on Monday.

“We understand how vital the KC-130J is to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps and the enhanced capability the DoN LAIRCM system brings to the fight,” said Pete Trainer, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Air Force Solutions.

BAE Systems will perform work on the KC-130J aerial transport and refueling aircraft. The DoN LAIRCM advanced missile warning system will improve aircraft capability and survivability by countering advanced infrared missile system threats.

“With more than 40 years of experience managing complex aircraft modernization and sustainment programs, we’re excited that NAWCAD has entrusted us to integrate this system onto their aircraft to ensure the safety of the aircrews and protect this vital capability,” Trainer added.

The company will utilize its turnkey solution to provide program management, inventory control, engineering support, installation, and system testing of the DoN LAIRCM upgrade. Aircraft maintenance and support activities will also be provided as required.

The contract represents the second task order awarded to BAE Systems under the Prototyping and Limited Production indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract. The work will take place in Crestview, Florida in partnership with Vertex Aerospace Aircraft Integration and Sustainment (AIS) Division.

BAE Systems’ Intelligence and Security sector has extensive experience in advanced aircraft engineering, fabrication, installation, modification, systems integration, and logistics support, and has performed more than 200 separate complex modification programs involving over 2,200 aircraft.

The BAE Systems and Vertex AIS team have installed Directional Infrared Countermeasures and DoN LAIRCM systems for the U.S. Air Force and foreign military customers under previous contracts.

“This competitive award will allow the Marine Corps to move from government depot installation to industry without a gap in services. It is a great reflection on the dedication of the KC-130J Mission Systems Team and the contracts office. It also speaks to the flexibility of both the Navy and industry,” said CAPT Steven Nassau, program manager for Naval Air Systems Command’s PMA-207.

In addition to BAE Systems’ 26.7 million contract, the company also secured BAE a potential five-year, $84.3 million contract to support direct labor engineering services for the NAWCAD in May 2019.

The company’s technology solutions and services business will provide integration, requirements and solutions definition assistance, operation and sustainment, integration and installation verification and validation support under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract.

The company will work with the NAWCAD’s special communications mission solutions division, which supports special operations forces in command, control, communications, computers, combat systems and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

The service received three proposals for the IDIQ contract and work will occur in Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, California and Florida through May 2024.

About BAE Systems

A career at BAE Systems will ignite your passion to improve security, defend freedom and make the world a safer place. BAE Systems, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems plc, an international defense, aerospace and security company which delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services.