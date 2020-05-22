Unanet
Home / News / Ben McNeal on Navy’s Network Modernization Goals for NGEN Program

Ben McNeal on Navy’s Network Modernization Goals for NGEN Program

Brenda Marie Rivers May 22, 2020 News

Ben McNeal
Ben McNeal

The U.S. Navy plans to consolidate its networks to establish a more manageable infrastructure as part of the $7.7 billion Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) recompete contract, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Ben McNeal, program manager for Naval Enterprise Networks, told the publication that the Navy seeks to implement a “domain singularity” and integrate one-off networks into the Navy-Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI). There are around 140 standalone networks including legacy capabilities under NMCI to date, according to the report.

McNeal said the Navy’s implementation of concepts such as zero-trust architectures enables the service to benefit from a “seamless flow” of data. He added that the Navy is working to modify its networks to support cloud services such as Microsoft’s Office 365.

“We’ve framed out a journey that’s going to take us from being cloud-intolerant — not able to consume cloud services at all — to being cloud-tolerant, cloud-ready and ultimately, cloud-native,” said Mcneal. “We’re still just in the cloud-tolerant stage right now.”

McNeal’s comments come as Leidos, the current NGEN-R contract awardee, faces two bid protests.

Check Also

Gen. Mark Milley

Gen. Mark Milley Makes Significant Progress in Wash100 Popular Rankings; 10 Days Left to Cast Your Vote

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is making significant headway in the Wash100 Popular Vote Rankings, as voting draws to a close on June 1st. Climbing three spots since last week, Milley’s momentous progress shows just how important your vote is for these executives of consequence. Cast your vote before June 1st to have your voice heard!

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved