Bill Evanina Receives Senate Confirmation for Top Counterintelligence Role

The U.S. Senate confirmed William Evanina, a national counterintelligence executive, as the National Counterintelligence and Security Center's director, Politico reported Wednesday.

The confirmation on Wednesday happened almost two years after President Trump’s decision to nominate Evanina for the role. Trump nominated Evanina in June 2018 with a renewal in March last year.

Evanina has contributed many years of work to the intelligence community, having held roles with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Buerea of Investigation (FBI). He oversaw a global anti-espionage team of 200 personnel during his time with the CIA.

“We have a qualified professional who is tailor-made for an important job,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the senate majority leader.

Richard Grenell, acting director of national intelligence, made a statement acknowledging Evanina's confirmation.

"With more than 30 years of distinguished federal service, including nearly six years of leading NCSC, Evanina’s confirmation is overdue and well-deserved," Grenell said in a statement.

Evanina has been NCSC's leader since June 2014.