Bipartisan Congress Group Drafts Letter for Network Security Funds

Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; Jim Langevin, D-R.I.; and Cedric Richmond, D-La., intend to urge other lawmakers for network security support and boosted COVID-19 response across states, The Hill reported Friday.

The representatives plan to issue a letter that will address other legislators and request for support to fund state network security amid the pandemic.

The letter, scheduled for delivery next week, aims to include network security funds in the next COVID-19 stimulus package.

The bipartisan group authoring the letter noted that the digital infrastructure is deteriorating, as agencies, especially on state and local levels, use aging information technology systems.