CGI Secures NetApp Contract to Accelerate Digital Initiatives for Enterprise Customers; Sheila Rohra, Dave Henderson Quoted

CGI has secured a 5-year contract contract award from NetApp, a leading cloud data services provider, to deliver managed professional services leveraging data fabrics, CGI reported on Thursday.

"CGI's scale, industry expertise and unmatched service delivery are attributes NetApp seeks from a partner at a time when our clients are accumulating an unprecedented amount of data," said Sheila Rohra, NetApp Senior Vice President of Worldwide Services and Support.

CGI’s data fabric architecture will help simplify and integrate data management across cloud and on-premises to accelerate data-intensive digital initiatives and transformations. With NetApp, CGI will provide healthcare, manufacturing, financial services and government clients with access to specialized digital services and scalable end-to-end capabilities.

"By integrating NetApp's strategy for helping customers build their data fabrics with CGI's end-to-end services, we'll help organizations across industries drive their data-intensive digital initiatives," said Dave Henderson, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations.

In addition, CGI will provide its offerings through a center of excellence (CoE) that specializes in NetApp services, utilizing a combination of local metro market expertise and its North American delivery centers.

"To successfully transform, our clients know that data must become the lifeblood of their organization, seamlessly flowing through it to enable new customer and citizen touchpoints through technology, create innovative business opportunities, and optimize operations," Rohra commented.

CGI's 2019 Client Global Insights report that 81 percent of executives interviewed cite analytics as their most frequently planned innovation investment within the next three years. While the amount of transactional and contextual data an organization captures continues to grow, the data is still stored in too many disparate, incompatible and closed systems to allow for meaningful analysis.

"We are proud to work with NetApp at a time when many will be contemplating new business models and practices to enable new ways of interaction. CGI is ready with services and insights for responding to unprecedented challenges, rebounding effectively, and reinventing ways of working," added Henderson.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 78,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions.

CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).