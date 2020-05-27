Chenega Security International Secures $11.3M Contract to Support JBMHH Defense Operations; Tim Lamb Quoted

Chenega Security International, a Chenega Corporation subsidiary, has received a potential 5-year, $11.3 million contract from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, the company reported on Friday.

“We’re proud to support the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall communities and support the force protection mission of the Military District of Washington” Timothy Lamb, president of Chenega’s security strategic business unit, told ExecutiveBiz Friday.

Under the contract, Chenega Security International will provide operations management and support of the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (JBMHH) Base Defense Operations Center and Visitor Control Center.

In addition, the company will support force protection efforts. Chenega Security International will provide situational awareness and threat analysis of joint areas of interest throughout the national capital region.

Chenega will also enhance the base defense plan by conducting identity proofing and vetting for individuals requesting or requiring access to the installation. Chenega Corporation’s security strategic business unit subsidiaries have provided physical security and emergency management services for global U.S. Government customers.

About Chenega Corporation

Chenega Corporation has the dual mission to succeed in business to create financial resources for distribution to shareholders, and create and support comprehensive cultural and societal programs and community activities to assist its shareholders, descendants and family members in their journey to economic and social self-determination and self-sufficiency.