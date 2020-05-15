CISA Posts Funding Opportunity for Rural Medical Comms Demo Projects

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has commenced the application period for up to $2 million in grants to identify approaches for modernizing emergency communications systems in the country's rural areas. CISA said Wednesday that it will back up to two projects aimed at helping public healrh and medical facilities address data sharing challenges.

The agency is looking for applicants that can demonstrate abilities to support the establishment or sustainment of statewide systems intended for health communications as well as apply current infrastructure to transform rural care delivery.

Applications are due June 24 and will undergo a competitive assessment process. Funds will cover a two-year performance period that is slated to begin on Sept. 30.