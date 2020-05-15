Unanet
Home / News / CISA Posts Funding Opportunity for Rural Medical Comms Demo Projects

CISA Posts Funding Opportunity for Rural Medical Comms Demo Projects

Matthew Nelson May 15, 2020 News

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has commenced the application period for up to $2 million in grants to identify approaches for modernizing emergency communications systems in the country's rural areas. CISA said Wednesday that it will back up to two projects aimed at helping public healrh and medical facilities address data sharing challenges.

The agency is looking for applicants that can demonstrate abilities to support the establishment or sustainment of statewide systems intended for health communications as well as apply current infrastructure to transform rural care delivery.

Applications are due June 24 and will undergo a competitive assessment process. Funds will cover a two-year performance period that is slated to begin on Sept. 30.

Check Also

Will Roper

Space Force, Partners to Virtually Kick Off Satellite Hacking Challenge

The Defense Digital Service and the U.S. Space Force have decided to virtually conduct an already-planned satellite hacking competition. Space Security Challenge 2020: Hack-A-Sat will commence virtually in a qualification event scheduled for May 22 to 24, USSF said Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved