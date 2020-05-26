Unanet
CISA Releases Industrial Control Cybersecurity Infographic With DOE, U.K.

Nichols Martin May 26, 2020 News

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has partnered with the Department of Energy (DoE) and a U.K.-based cybersecurity center to publish a document of standards for the protection of industrial control systems. The two-page "Cybersecurity Best Practices for Industrial Control Systems" infographic features recommendations for handling ICS-related cyber risks, CISA said Friday.

The document also includes ICS process security practices and information on cyber events that impact ICS platforms in the short and long term. Some of the content also builds on the U.K. cybersecurity center's operational technology and principles for secure design.

