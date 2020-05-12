CISA Unveils SAFECOM Website for Centralized Emergency Comms

Unanet
Brenda Marie Rivers May 12, 2020 News

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has launched a website for public safety communications that uses resources under the SAFECOM unit, Federal Partnership for Interoperable Communications and National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators.

CISA said Thursday that the new SAFECOM website includes features and guidelines for local authorities and emergency responders to conduct self-assessment tests, issue communications grants and implement encryption for radio systems

The new website collates data and sources from its predecessor under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of efforts to migrate SAFECOM to the CISA domain. Gerald Reardon, chair of SAFECOM, said that having a consolidated website is a “tremendous advantage” to members of the larger public-safety community.

John Miller, the NCSWIC chair, added that the organization’s public-facing webpages are crucial to keeping the public updated on emergency efforts while providing value to statewide interoperability coordinators.

Other websites under the CISA domain include the NCSWIC portal designed to connect states and territories with CISA resources as part of the Interoperable Technical Assistance Program.

